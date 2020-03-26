Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,113 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $280.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $125.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.91. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $233.05 and a 1 year high of $325.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on COST shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.42.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

