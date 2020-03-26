Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.80 price objective on shares of Corvus Gold in a report on Thursday, February 6th.
Shares of CORVF stock opened at $1.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.94 million, a PE ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 0.23. Corvus Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.04.
Corvus Gold Company Profile
Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold-silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 7,223 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.
See Also: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.