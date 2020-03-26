Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.80 price objective on shares of Corvus Gold in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Get Corvus Gold alerts:

Shares of CORVF stock opened at $1.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.94 million, a PE ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 0.23. Corvus Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.04.

Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold-silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 7,223 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

See Also: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.