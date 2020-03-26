Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive learning and talent management solution delivered as software-as-a-service (SaaS). Solutions offered by the Company include five integrated platforms for learning management, enterprise social networking, performance management, succession planning and extended enterprise. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is based in California. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CSOD. Mizuho downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone OnDemand presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.78.

NASDAQ CSOD opened at $28.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.50. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $64.45. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -357.50 and a beta of 1.44.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 35.30% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $149.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $659,008.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,987,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,931,672.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $171,829.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,924.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,202 shares of company stock worth $3,699,766 over the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSOD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 6,557.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

