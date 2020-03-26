Contrasting Trane (NYSE:TT) and Telkonet (NYSE:TKOI)

Trane (NYSE:TT) and Telkonet (OTCMKTS:TKOI) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trane and Telkonet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trane $16.60 billion 1.22 $1.41 billion $6.37 13.36 Telkonet $8.43 million 0.65 -$3.02 million N/A N/A

Trane has higher revenue and earnings than Telkonet.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.9% of Trane shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Telkonet shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Trane shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Telkonet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Trane has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telkonet has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Trane and Telkonet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trane 8.50% 21.72% 7.67% Telkonet -22.56% -70.24% -26.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Trane and Telkonet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trane 0 4 4 0 2.50 Telkonet 0 0 0 0 N/A

Trane currently has a consensus target price of $108.14, suggesting a potential upside of 27.05%. Given Trane’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Trane is more favorable than Telkonet.

Summary

Trane beats Telkonet on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trane Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps. It also provides building management; bus, rail, and multi-pipe hvac; control; container, cryogenic, diesel-powered, industrial, rail, self-powered truck, trailer, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration; ductless; geothermal; package heating and cooling; temporary heating and cooling; and unitary systems, as well as aftermarket and OEM parts and supplies. In addition, this segment offers energy and facility management, installation and performance contracting, repair and maintenance, and rental services. The Industrial segment provides air treatment and separation, engine starting, ergonomic material handling, fluid handling, precision fastening, and mobile golf information systems; and airends, blowers, compressors, dryers, filters, golf vehicles, hoists, fluid power components, power tools, pumps, rough terrain vehicles, utility and low-speed vehicles, and winches, as well as aftermarket controls, parts, accessories, and consumables. It also provides aftermarket and OEM parts and supplies. The company markets and sells its products under the American Standard, ARO, Club Car, Nexia, Thermo King, and Trane brands through sales offices, distributors, and dealers in the United States; and through sales and service companies with a supporting chain of distributors worldwide. Ingersoll-Rand Plc was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Swords, Ireland.

Telkonet Company Profile

Telkonet, Inc. provides EcoSmart platform of intelligent automation solutions in support of the Internet of Things in the United States. Its EcoSmart platform provides savings, management reporting, analytics, and virtual engineering of a customer's portfolio and/or property's room-by-room energy consumption. The company's EcoSmart suite of energy management products comprise EcoTouch Thermostat, a touch capacitive thermostat interface; EcoInsight Thermostat, a programmable and controllable wired thermostat; EcoAir Thermostat, a wireless thermostat; EcoSource Controller, a remote HVAC control device; EcoSmart VRF controllers; EcoConnect Bridge, an Ethernet to Zigbee bridge that serves as the coordinator for various EcoSmart devices; and EcoCommander Gateway, a network-edge gateway server that provides data aggregation, analytics, reporting, and management of the EcoSmart product suite. It also offers EcoSense Occupancy Sensor, a remote occupancy sensor, which monitor environments with sensors that are designed to detect motion or body heat; EcoSwitch Light Switch, an energy management product that saves energy; EcoGuard, which monitors and controls the flow of power to various outlets; and EcoContact, a remote, wireless door/window contact solution. In addition, the company provides EcoCentral, a cloud-based dashboard; EcoCare professional support and maintenance services; EcoSmart Mobile that offer iOS and Android applications; EcoSmart energy management platform for controlling lighting, plugload, and HVAC usage; and Recovery Time technology that adjusts the room temperature. It serves hospitality, military, educational, multiple dwelling unit, healthcare, and commercial industries. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

