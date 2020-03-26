Contrasting National Energy Services Reunited (NESR) & Its Peers

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ: NESR) is one of 38 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare National Energy Services Reunited to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares National Energy Services Reunited and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Energy Services Reunited 5.98% 7.42% 4.46% National Energy Services Reunited Competitors -8.81% -159.92% -1.75%

23.3% of National Energy Services Reunited shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

National Energy Services Reunited has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Energy Services Reunited’s peers have a beta of 1.93, indicating that their average share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Energy Services Reunited 0 0 3 0 3.00 National Energy Services Reunited Competitors 529 1960 2399 107 2.42

National Energy Services Reunited presently has a consensus price target of $16.17, suggesting a potential upside of 226.60%. As a group, “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 221.52%. Given National Energy Services Reunited’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe National Energy Services Reunited is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares National Energy Services Reunited and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio National Energy Services Reunited $658.39 million $39.36 million 6.69 National Energy Services Reunited Competitors $3.51 billion -$216.02 million 3.70

National Energy Services Reunited’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than National Energy Services Reunited. National Energy Services Reunited is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

National Energy Services Reunited beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through Production Services, and Drilling and Evaluation Services segments. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, such as nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; primary and remedial cementing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; and filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units. This segment also provides artificial lift services; laboratory services; and surface and subsurface safety systems, high-pressure packer systems, flow controls, service tools, expandable liner technology, vacuum insulated tubing technology, and engineering capabilities with manufacturing capacity and testing facilities. In addition, the Production Services segment offers pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and production assurance chemicals. Its Drilling and Evaluation Services segment provides fishing and remedial solutions, rig services, and well testing services to measure solids, gas, and oil and water produced from a well; wireline logging services; drilling and workover rigs; turbines and directional drilling; drilling fluid systems and related technologies; slickline services for removal of scale, wax and sand build-up, setting plugs, changing out gas lift valves, and fishing and other well applications; and rents drilling tools, as well as sources, treats, and disposes water for oil and gas, municipal, and industrial use. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

