Contrasting Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) and Analog Devices (OTCMKTS:ADI)

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) and Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Kyocera alerts:

0.2% of Kyocera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.0% of Analog Devices shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Analog Devices shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Kyocera pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Analog Devices pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Kyocera pays out 48.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Analog Devices pays out 48.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Analog Devices has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Analog Devices is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Kyocera has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Analog Devices has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Kyocera and Analog Devices, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kyocera 0 0 0 0 N/A Analog Devices 0 6 15 0 2.71

Analog Devices has a consensus price target of $127.52, suggesting a potential upside of 35.15%. Given Analog Devices’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Analog Devices is more favorable than Kyocera.

Profitability

This table compares Kyocera and Analog Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kyocera 7.79% 5.08% 3.99% Analog Devices 21.06% 15.38% 8.38%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kyocera and Analog Devices’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kyocera $14.71 billion 1.40 $928.89 million $2.58 22.02 Analog Devices $5.99 billion 5.80 $1.36 billion $5.15 18.32

Analog Devices has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kyocera. Analog Devices is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kyocera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Analog Devices beats Kyocera on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes ceramic and electronic components, and telecommunications and information equipment worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets. The company's Semiconductor Components Group segment provides inorganic and organic ceramic packages, and multilayer printing wiring boards for electronic components and devices, such as crystal components, SAW devices, and CMOS/CCD sensors for communication infrastructures and automotive-related markets. Its Electronic Devices Group segment offers electronic components and devices comprising capacitors, crystal devices, connectors, power semiconductor devices, etc., as well as printing devices for information and communications equipment, industrial equipment, and automotive markets. The company's Communications Group segment provides smartphones, mobile phones, and communication modules for the Internet of Things market; and information systems, telecommunication, and engineering services. Its Document Solutions Group segment offers printers, multifunctional products, document solutions, and supplies. The company's Life & Environment Group segment provides solar modules for commercial and residential uses; solar energy products, including storage batteries and energy management systems; medical devices, such as prosthetic joints and dental prosthetics; jewelry; and kitchen accessories, including ceramic knives. It offers its products through sales personnel, sales companies, and third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Kyoto Ceramic Kabushiki Kaisha and changed its name to Kyocera Corporation in 1982. Kyocera Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices. The company was founded by Raymond P. Stata and Matthew Lorber in 1965 and is headquartered in Norwood, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Kyocera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyocera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.