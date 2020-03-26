Contrasting INTERSERVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISVJY) and JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPSY)

INTERSERVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISVJY) and JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get INTERSERVE PLC/ADR alerts:

0.1% of JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

INTERSERVE PLC/ADR has a beta of 4.49, meaning that its stock price is 349% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for INTERSERVE PLC/ADR and JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INTERSERVE PLC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares INTERSERVE PLC/ADR and JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INTERSERVE PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR 8.59% 23.17% 13.85%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares INTERSERVE PLC/ADR and JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INTERSERVE PLC/ADR $3.88 billion 0.00 -$176.46 million N/A N/A JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR $13.39 billion 0.50 $1.36 billion N/A N/A

JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than INTERSERVE PLC/ADR.

Summary

JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR beats INTERSERVE PLC/ADR on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INTERSERVE PLC/ADR

Interserve Plc provides advice, design, construction, equipment, facilities management, and citizen services in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its Support Services segment offers support services to public- and private-sector clients. The company's Construction segment designs, constructs, and maintains buildings and infrastructure. Its Equipment Services segment designs, hires, and sells formwork, falsework, and related access equipment. The company also engages in the property management, development, rental, and leasing activities; management of five community rehabilitation companies; pension trustee activities; fitting out and refurbishment of offices and other buildings; equipment hire and sales activities; rental of plant and machinery; and provision of transport and maintenance services to the oil and gas industry. In addition, it offers healthcare, vocational training, welfare-to-work, employment, probation and rehabilitation, contract and window cleaning, catering, defense sector and industrial support, asbestos, supply, security manpower and support, manned guarding security, mechanical and electrical engineering, army training estate, personnel and management, fire suppression and detection system, insurance, education, and building maintenance services. Further, the company provides oil-field maintenance, fabrication, and construction services; support services for integration of disabled people into cleaning contracts and the transport sector; operational and financial services to PFI/PPP projects; management/maintenance services for slough borough council; management/maintenance services for MoD; and solutions for building/infrastructure projects. Additionally, it offers mechanical, electrical, and engineering services; and acts as a trustee. The company was formerly known as Tilbury Douglas Plc and changed its name to Interserve Plc in February 2001. Interserve Plc was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Twyford, the United Kingdom.

About JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan and internationally. It offers domestic and international air transport services. The company is also involved in the aerial work and other related businesses. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of approximately 230 aircraft. The company was formerly known as Japan Airlines International Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. in April 2011. Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for INTERSERVE PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INTERSERVE PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.