Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $12,036,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,190,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,164,000 after purchasing an additional 65,214 shares in the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. LNZ Capital LP now owns 278,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,151,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 88,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 833,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,371,000 after purchasing an additional 382,504 shares in the last quarter. 60.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ED shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.56.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $70.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $95.10. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.30.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 10.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.765 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

