CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CONSOL Coal Resources LP manages and develops active thermal coal operations. The company engages in underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high- BTU bituminuous thermal coal. It primarily sells its coal to electric utilities in the United States. CONSOL Coal Resources LP, formerly known as CNX Coal Resrcs, is based in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CCR. ValuEngine raised shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $8.21 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.05.

NYSE:CCR opened at $5.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average is $10.12. CONSOL Coal Resources has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $133.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in CONSOL Coal Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in CONSOL Coal Resources by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,831 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 22,651 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP boosted its position in CONSOL Coal Resources by 15.9% in the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 40,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CONSOL Coal Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in CONSOL Coal Resources by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 279,021 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 100,363 shares in the last quarter. 22.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

