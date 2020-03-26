Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conifer Holdings, Inc. is an insurance holding company. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and specialty personal product lines. Specialty personal product lines offers non-standard homeowners insurance and dwelling fire insurance products to individuals. Specialty commercial lines offer coverage for both commercial property and commercial liability. The company serves restaurants, bars, taverns, bowling centers as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians and other independent contractors, security service providers. Conifer Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Michigan. “

Get Conifer alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Conifer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th.

CNFR opened at $2.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average is $3.71. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Conifer has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $4.94.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $25.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.94 million. Conifer had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 33.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Conifer will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Anthony Hakala acquired 13,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $53,598.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clarkston Ventures, Llc acquired 28,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $111,108.48. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,135,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,372,214.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 47,017 shares of company stock worth $184,807. Corporate insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. SkyOak Wealt LLC owned 0.45% of Conifer at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conifer (CNFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.