Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 430.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,460 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 19,745.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,553,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,245 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,533,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,714,000 after acquiring an additional 151,604 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,302,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,839,000 after acquiring an additional 45,356 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,150,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,637,000 after acquiring an additional 528,780 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,871,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,092,000 after acquiring an additional 14,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $13,705,350.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig P. Omtvedt bought 14,450 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,618. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAG. ValuEngine raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.18.

CAG stock opened at $26.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.73. Conagra Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $35.59.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

