Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Commercial Vehicle Group supplies interior systems, vision safety solutions and other cab-related products for the global commercial vehicle market, including the heavy-duty (Class 8) truck market, the construction market and other specialized transportation markets. The company’s products include suspension seat systems, interior trim systems, such as instrument and door panels, headliners, cabinetry and floor systems, mirrors, wiper systems, controls and switches specifically designed for applications in commercial vehicle cabs. “

CVGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.88.

Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $1.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.05. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $49.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $189.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.40 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 2.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 146,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 73,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

