Colony Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Colony Group LLC lowered its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,085 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 191.4% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,106,000 after buying an additional 15,580 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ANSYS by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on ANSS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $295.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.11.

Shares of ANSS opened at $212.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $256.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.25 and a 12 month high of $299.06.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $492.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.59 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 29.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,808,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shane Emswiler sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,857,310.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,741,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,214 shares of company stock valued at $10,153,957. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.