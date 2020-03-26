Colony Group LLC Trims Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Colony Group LLC cut its stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at $626,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at $2,609,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 84,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,374,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,164,635,000 after purchasing an additional 271,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at $423,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.57.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $644,629.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,574.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $853,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,920.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,750 shares of company stock worth $2,806,948 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $110.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.22. American Water Works Company Inc has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $141.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.56 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

