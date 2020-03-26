Colony Group LLC Sells 613 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in SYSCO by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 4.1% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in SYSCO by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in SYSCO by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYY stock opened at $45.65 on Thursday. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.90 and a 200 day moving average of $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The company had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. SYSCO’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

In other SYSCO news, EVP Paul T. Moskowitz sold 33,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $2,823,154.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,328,045.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $76,554.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,638.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,053 shares of company stock valued at $3,964,659. 5.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus cut SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on SYSCO in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.78.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

