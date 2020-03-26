Colony Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Colony Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 22,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 167,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after purchasing an additional 16,217 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 633,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,867,000 after purchasing an additional 37,516 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,731,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,698,000 after purchasing an additional 47,130 shares during the period.

SLYG stock opened at $44.11 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $66.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

