Colony Group LLC Reduces Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Colony Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $220,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $3,890,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,552,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,111,742,000 after purchasing an additional 125,878 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXN. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from to in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $123.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.45.

In other Texas Instruments news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 22,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total value of $2,952,790.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,776 shares in the company, valued at $11,699,608.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 6,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.49, for a total transaction of $744,126.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,469 shares in the company, valued at $7,161,867.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $99.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $98.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $135.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.46.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.