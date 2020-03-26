Colony Group LLC Reduces Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Colony Group LLC cut its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 1,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HII opened at $177.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.82. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $147.14 and a 1 year high of $279.71.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 20.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 1,150 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.31, for a total value of $270,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,330,712.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total value of $503,525.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,316.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,192,198. 2.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HII. Buckingham Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $296.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cowen cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

