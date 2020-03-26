Colony Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

Colony Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,733 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission stock opened at $31.76 on Thursday. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $50.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 81.36% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALSN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Allison Transmission from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.