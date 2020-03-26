Colony Group LLC Raises Holdings in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 185.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LAD opened at $88.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.20. Lithia Motors Inc has a 52-week low of $55.74 and a 52-week high of $165.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.85 and its 200 day moving average is $136.90.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors Inc will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Buckingham Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine lowered Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.22.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 255 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $30,383.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

