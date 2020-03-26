Colony Group LLC Purchases 9,352 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Colony Group LLC grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 68.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 9,352 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,271,911,000 after purchasing an additional 699,644 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,730,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,191,334,000 after acquiring an additional 70,899 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,834,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $855,688,000 after acquiring an additional 110,117 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,721,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $658,756,000 after acquiring an additional 551,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,876,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $509,073,000 after acquiring an additional 26,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.93.

HON stock opened at $129.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.37. The company has a market capitalization of $85.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

