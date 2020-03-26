Colony Group LLC Purchases 7,328 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 76.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,328 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after buying an additional 1,350,232 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,214,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $470,883,000 after purchasing an additional 736,028 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 114,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,415,000 after purchasing an additional 723,775 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 465.6% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 372,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,289,000 after purchasing an additional 306,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $54,513,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $182.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.34 and its 200 day moving average is $205.07. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $237.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

