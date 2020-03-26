Colony Group LLC Purchases 5,024 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 619.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $11.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average of $20.02. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.89.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.69%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,776.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $153,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 22,500 shares of company stock worth $289,625 and sold 16,868 shares worth $347,571. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BRX shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.93.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

