Colony Group LLC Purchases 3,002 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 155,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,931,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,199,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 45.6% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 220.3% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 20,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 13,822 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $76.06 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $67.57 and a 1-year high of $108.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.6687 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

