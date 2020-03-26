Colony Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Colony Group LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,854 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 59,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 148.9% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 488,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $111.89 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $170.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.80.

