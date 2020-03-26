Colony Group LLC Increases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,676 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,575,525,000 after buying an additional 1,775,306 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,248,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,395,272,000 after acquiring an additional 444,180 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,687,637 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,028,268,000 after acquiring an additional 549,281 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,997,301 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $541,878,000 after acquiring an additional 89,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,753,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $497,718,000 after purchasing an additional 29,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.24.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $132.91 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $188.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.71. The firm has a market cap of $88.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

