Colony Group LLC Increases Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,791 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 337.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors stock opened at $21.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. General Motors has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Motors from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Benchmark began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.