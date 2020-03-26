Colony Group LLC Has $5.09 Million Position in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Dunkin Brands Group worth $5,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dunkin Brands Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNKN opened at $52.11 on Thursday. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $84.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.99 and its 200-day moving average is $74.14.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $335.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Dunkin Brands Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.403 dividend. This is a positive change from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Dunkin Brands Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

