Colony Group LLC Has $4.09 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $122.74 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $106.07 and a 12 month high of $171.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

