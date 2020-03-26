Colony Group LLC Has $3.70 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,156,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,858,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371,236 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,817,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000,000 after buying an additional 1,106,998 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $53,540,000. AO Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $37,212,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $23,804,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $52.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.77. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.84 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.79%.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.89.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $8,769,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

