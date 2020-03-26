Colony Group LLC Has $3.66 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 50.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,909 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $19,416,210,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $970,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 359,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 218.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 16,439 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $973,000. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CL opened at $59.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $77.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.94. The stock has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.73.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.78%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $75,828.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,665.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $5,100,120.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,353,311.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 261,607 shares of company stock valued at $19,590,445. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday. Bank of America upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.73.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

