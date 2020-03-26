Colony Group LLC Has $3.18 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Colony Group LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,881 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FIS opened at $120.37 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.41 and a 200-day moving average of $136.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.59.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIS. Raymond James boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.64.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,712,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,288 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,531,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,206 shares of company stock valued at $15,035,104 over the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

