Colony Group LLC Has $3.02 Million Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 725.8% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 49,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 43,496 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,365,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $435,153,000 after buying an additional 52,060 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 25.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 210,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,825,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 640,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,901,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $336,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $1,838,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,245.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,990 shares of company stock worth $4,059,038. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $25.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.51. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $48.32.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACGL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.59.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

