Colony Group LLC Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Icon were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Icon by 1,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Icon by 452.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Icon by 352.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Icon by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Icon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

ICLR stock opened at $127.84 on Thursday. Icon Plc has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $178.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.74.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83. Icon had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $725.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Icon’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Icon Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ICLR. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Icon from $182.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays upgraded Icon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Icon from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Icon in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.27.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

