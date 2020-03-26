Colony Group LLC Has $2.81 Million Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 8.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 309,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,788,000 after buying an additional 24,309 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,801,000 after purchasing an additional 9,713 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Landstar System by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in Landstar System by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 900,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,318 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LSTR. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised Landstar System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.24.

LSTR opened at $95.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.19 and a 200 day moving average of $110.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $120.23.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $994.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.93 million. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 31.05%. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.94%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

