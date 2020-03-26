Colony Group LLC Has $2.64 Million Holdings in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Colony Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,278,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,434,000 after buying an additional 20,663 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Medpace by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,267,000 after acquiring an additional 112,100 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 367,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,870,000 after acquiring an additional 184,221 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 382.8% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 250,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,717,000 after acquiring an additional 198,922 shares during the period. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $67.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.23. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $52.84 and a 1-year high of $109.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.90.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $229.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.73 million. Medpace had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Medpace from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medpace presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

