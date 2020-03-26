Colony Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

VO stock opened at $127.98 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $110.05 and a 1 year high of $186.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.70 and a 200 day moving average of $170.40.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

