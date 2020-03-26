Colony Group LLC Grows Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKNG. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Booking from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price objective (down from $2,250.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, December 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,775.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Booking from $1,840.00 to $1,540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,931.73.

Booking stock opened at $1,365.85 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,094.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,670.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,904.19. The company has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $22.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 70.64 EPS for the current year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

