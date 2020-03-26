Colony Group LLC Decreases Stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Colony Group LLC cut its stake in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA lifted its stake in KLA by 968.0% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 57,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after acquiring an additional 51,709 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,560,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $634,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,486 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 103,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,449,000 after purchasing an additional 34,252 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 185.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 17,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in shares of KLA by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 4,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. UBS Group downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on KLA from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.92.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total value of $99,326.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,217.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total transaction of $646,476.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,577. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLAC stock opened at $137.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.60. KLA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $101.34 and a fifty-two week high of $184.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 21.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. KLA’s payout ratio is 40.19%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

