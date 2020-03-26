Colony Group LLC Cuts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,408 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $440.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $410.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $426.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Netflix from $188.00 to $173.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.58.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total value of $20,348,976.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,348,976.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 220,560 shares of company stock worth $79,422,333 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $342.39 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $393.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $150.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.90, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

