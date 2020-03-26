Colony Group LLC Boosts Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,739,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,789,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $591,716,000 after acquiring an additional 111,826 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 51,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $188.56 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $147.95 and a 1 year high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.17. The company has a market cap of $472.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.09.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from to in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.55.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

