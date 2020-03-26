Colony Group LLC Acquires 1,948 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,449 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,104 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $44.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.66. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $69.44. The company has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $78.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $71.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.38.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

