Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stock Position Reduced by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,036,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 286,983 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 2.92% of Cognex worth $282,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Cognex by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,032,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,846,000 after acquiring an additional 199,700 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Cognex by 257.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Cognex by 27.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 285,924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,047,000 after acquiring an additional 62,275 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $615,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $42.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.54. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $59.14.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $169.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.20 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 28.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Several analysts have commented on CGNX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.20.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

