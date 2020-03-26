Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCGGY) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCGGY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Coca-Cola Amatil stock opened at $5.90 on Monday. Coca-Cola Amatil has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18.

