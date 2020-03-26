Clifford Sosin Acquires 181,621 Shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 181,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.52 per share, with a total value of $5,361,451.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Clifford Sosin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cardlytics alerts:

On Thursday, March 19th, Clifford Sosin acquired 100,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.54 per share, with a total value of $3,054,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Clifford Sosin acquired 127,444 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.68 per share, with a total value of $5,694,197.92.

On Friday, March 13th, Clifford Sosin acquired 79,861 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.36 per share, with a total value of $3,782,216.96.

Cardlytics stock opened at $41.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $673.19 million, a PE ratio of -53.38 and a beta of 1.64. Cardlytics Inc has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $107.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.93.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $69.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.19 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts predict that Cardlytics Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 1,350.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDLX. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.57.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.