Citigroup Cuts Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target to $68.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $101.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.67% from the company’s previous close.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Q2 from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Q2 from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.92.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $57.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.53 and a beta of 1.24. Q2 has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $93.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.50. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $86.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Q2’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 2,500 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $211,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,917,623.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 25,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total transaction of $2,170,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,839 shares in the company, valued at $26,983,933.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 400,109 shares of company stock worth $27,110,890. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at $51,492,000. Tremblant Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,063,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,232,000 after acquiring an additional 487,512 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,703,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,158,000 after acquiring an additional 425,045 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 546,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,316,000 after acquiring an additional 244,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 694,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,273,000 after acquiring an additional 154,026 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

