Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CINEMARK HOLDINGS Is a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry.Cinemark operates 408 theatres and 4,657 screens in 38 states in the United States and internationally in 12 countries, mainly in Mexico, South and Central America. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cinemark from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cinemark from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Cinemark from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Cinemark to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.58.

NYSE:CNK opened at $11.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.75 and its 200-day moving average is $32.33. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $788.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cinemark will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.38%. Cinemark’s payout ratio is 88.34%.

In related news, CEO Mark Zoradi bought 20,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $517,400.00. Also, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse bought 5,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $32,900.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 205,801 shares of company stock worth $3,363,064. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 1,139.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 2,537.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

