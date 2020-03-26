Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chegg, Inc. provides a social education platform. The Company rents and sells print textbooks; and provides eTextbooks, supplemental materials, homework help, textbook buyback, courses, and college admissions and scholarship services, as well as offers enrollment marketing and brand advertising services. Chegg, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHGG. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Chegg from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chegg from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Chegg from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.92.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $34.03 on Monday. Chegg has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $48.22. The company has a current ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -340.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Dave Jr. Borders sold 6,657 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $255,162.81. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 292,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,205,085.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $6,451,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,323,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,942,466.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 544,248 shares of company stock valued at $22,436,654 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Chegg in the fourth quarter worth about $16,309,211,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Chegg by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,494,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,087 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Chegg by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,553,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,618,000 after purchasing an additional 23,052 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Chegg by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,029,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,865,000 after purchasing an additional 273,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Chegg by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,384,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,407,000 after purchasing an additional 50,191 shares during the last quarter.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

