CENTROTEC Sustainable (ETR:CEV) Trading 5.8% Higher

CENTROTEC Sustainable AG (ETR:CEV) rose 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €10.52 ($12.23) and last traded at €10.20 ($11.86), approximately 20,801 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at €9.64 ($11.21).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.60 million and a PE ratio of 8.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.31.

CENTROTEC Sustainable Company Profile (ETR:CEV)

CENTROTEC Sustainable AG develops, produces, and sells system solutions in the areas of heating, ventilation, and climate control technology for buildings worldwide. It operates in three segments: Climate Systems, Gas Flue Systems, and Medical Technology & Engineering Plastics. The Climate Systems segment offers equipment for heating, ventilation, and cooling under the Wolf and Brink Climate Systems brand names.

