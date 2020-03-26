Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

CenterState Banks, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. Its operating divisions consist of Commercial and Retail Banking, and Correspondent Banking and Capital Market. Commercial and Retail Banking division provides traditional deposit and lending products and services to its commercial and retail customers. Correspondent Banking and Capital Market division offers correspondent bank checking and fed funds purchased products; and safekeeping, bond accounting, and asset and liability consulting services to small to medium size financial institutions primarily in Florida, Alabama and Georgia. CenterState Banks services include demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, safe deposit services, cash management, direct deposits, notary services, money orders, night depository, traveler's checks, cashier's checks, domestic collections, savings bonds, bank drafts, automated teller services, drive-in tellers and banking by mail and by Internet.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CSFL. TheStreet downgraded Centerstate Bank from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stephens downgraded Centerstate Bank from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Centerstate Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Centerstate Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Centerstate Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.50.

CSFL stock opened at $16.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.07. Centerstate Bank has a 1 year low of $14.63 and a 1 year high of $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.67.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $208.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.77 million. Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 26.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Centerstate Bank will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Centerstate Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Centerstate Bank’s payout ratio is 26.29%.

In related news, Director Ernest S. Pinner bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. Also, Director David G. Salyers bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $59,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,796.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 30,800 shares of company stock worth $589,287 over the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Centerstate Bank by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,528,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,145,000 after purchasing an additional 129,768 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,813,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,288,000 after acquiring an additional 137,769 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,146,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,200 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,108,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,672,000 after acquiring an additional 465,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,030,000 after acquiring an additional 29,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Centerstate Bank Company Profile

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

